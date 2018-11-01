Gudas has gone six games without a point and has recorded just nine shots on goal during that stretch.

Scoring isn't his forte, but he actually started very well in the scoring categories, registering five assists in the first five games. Of course, things have balanced out since with no points. A bigger concern, though, is he hasn't been as productive in the shots, hits and blocks categories either. Gudas is below his pace from last season in every fantasy category, which is quite disappointing give his strong first five games.