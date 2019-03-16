Flyers' Radko Gudas: Rare scoring outburst
Gudas scored a goal and an assist in Friday's 7-6 loss to the Maple Leafs.
It's only the third multi-point performance of the season for the rugged defenseman, with the last one coming Jan. 14 against the Wild. Gudas now has three goals and 17 points through 67 games, just topping last year's offensive output, but he provides plenty of fantasy value in secondary categories with 119 shots, 226 hits, 118 blocked shots, 55 PIM and a plus-8 rating.
