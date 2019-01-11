Gudas posted an assist and four shots on net in a 2-1 victory over the Stars on Thursday.

This is Gudas' first point in eight games, but he's still having a productive season in the scoring departments. Gudas has two goals and 11 points in 42 games, putting him on pace to easily pass his pair of goals and 16 points from 2017-18. He's also on track for more than 265 hits and about 135 blocks.