Flyers' Radko Gudas: Records eight hits
Gudas had a game for the ages, posting eight hits and three shots on goal with a block in a 6-5 overtime victory against the Red Wings on Saturday.
The veteran defenseman has been a human missile lately. He has posted at least five hits in five of the last six games, and Gudas now has 190 hits in 56 games this season. At this rate, he could approach the 280-mark he reached in the hits category during 2016-17. Gudas also has two goals and 13 points in 2018-19.
