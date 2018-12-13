Flyers' Radko Gudas: Records rare point
Gudas posted an assist, plus-1 rating, three hits and a block in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Flames on Wednesday.
It was his first point in the last five games, but owners who deploy Gudas likely don't do it for his scoring. He's most useful in the defensive stats, where he has 90 hits and 51 blocks in 27 games. However, Gudas has been a disappointment in the PIM category, as he only has 23 PIM. He's never averaged under a PIM per game in any season during his career.
