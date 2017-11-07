Gudas (concussion) is on track to return to the lineup Thursday night against the visiting Blackhawks, Philly.com reports.

Proving that he could withstand contact in practice Tuesday, Gudas just needs to get the final OK from team doctors before he can return. We're talking about one of the most physical players in the league -- with the Czech blueliner having already amassed 40 PIM and 30 hits through 13 games this season -- so we're guessing the 'Hawks wouldn't mind if Gudas were to sit this next one out.