Flyers' Radko Gudas: Return imminent
Gudas (concussion) is on track to return to the lineup Thursday night against the visiting Blackhawks, Philly.com reports.
Proving that he could withstand contact in practice Tuesday, Gudas just needs to get the final OK from team doctors before he can return. We're talking about one of the most physical players in the league -- with the Czech blueliner having already amassed 40 PIM and 30 hits through 13 games this season -- so we're guessing the 'Hawks wouldn't mind if Gudas were to sit this next one out.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...