Gudas (suspension) will return to action versus the Sabres on Tuesday, Sam Carchidi of The Inquirer reports.

Gudas was hit with a two-game ban for high-sticking Nikita Kucherov of the Lightning in a 5-2 road loss last Tuesday. The rugged defender is notorious for such antics, though there is tangible fantasy value to be extracted from his copious hit (197) and blocked-shot totals (101) through 58 games this season. Also, for good measure, Gudas has compiled two goals and 11 assists to complement a sturdy plus-12 rating through 58 games.