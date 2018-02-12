Play

Gudas scored an unassisted, empty-net goal during Sunday's 4-1 win over Vegas.

The rambunctious defenseman's offensive numbers have plummeted to a goal and seven assists through 44 games this season. He's also recorded just 93 hits, which is way down from previous years, too. As a result, Gudas doesn't offer much fantasy upside outside of settings including PIM and hits. Even then, it's likely best to aim higher.

