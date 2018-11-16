Flyers' Radko Gudas: Spotted at practice
Gudas (illness) returned to practice Friday, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.
Gudas missed Thursday's game against the Devils due to an illness, but his presence on the practice sheet Friday suggests he should be good to go for Saturday's matchup with Tampa Bay. The 28-year-old blueliner will likely slot into a bottom-pairing role against the Lightning.
