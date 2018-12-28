Gudas has been in rare form, recording goal and three points to go with 11 PIM, 15 hits and five blocks in the last five games.

The 28-year-old contributing to the PIM, hits and blocks categories is nothing new, but he doesn't usually produce this much in the scoring department. Through 34 games this season, Gudas has two goals and 10 points, which doesn't sound like much, but he's on pace to post a career-high 24 points. And he's doing this with a 3.7 shooting percentage, which is right about in line with his career average. Gudas still doesn't score enough to warrant ownership in all leagues, but in formats with hits and blocks, he's a blue liner contributing in five or six categories.