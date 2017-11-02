Gudas left Wednesday's game against the Blackhawks with an upper-body injury, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Gudas won't have much time to recover, with Philly's next game in St. Louis on Thursday. The 27-year-old blueliner has just two assists this season, but he's already racked up 40 PIM through 12 games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories