Flyers' Radko Gudas: Suspended 10 games
Gudas will be handed a 10 game suspension for slashing Mathieu Perreault on the head during Thursday's matchup.
In Thursday's game Gudas got squared up with Perreault during a puck battle by the boards and after Perreault cross-checked Gudas several times, Gudas hooked Perreault's skate causing him to fall to the ice. Then as the forward was tumbling down, Gudas proceeded to slash Perreault in the back of his head with both hands on the stick. The lengthy suspension is also due to Gudas' history, as he was suspended for six games in 2016 and three games in 2015. Since he already missed Saturday's tilt against Calgary, the 27-year-old can return next Dec. 12 against Toronto.
