Flyers' Radko Gudas: Tagged for 15 PIM in loss
Gudas picked up an assist and collected 15 PIM in Thursday's loss to the Senators.
Gudas had a productive fantasy night, firing four shots on goal and delivering three hits. The assist was his first point of the season, as Gudas certainly isn't known for his offensive contributions. His 40 PIM and strong hit totals through 10 contests are what make him valuable in some deeper formats. Know what you're getting.
