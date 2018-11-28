Flyers' Radko Gudas: Tallies first goal of 2018-19
Gudas scored on three shots and added three hits in a 4-3 loss to the Senators on Tuesday.
The goal was his first of the season. In 2018-19, Gudas scored only twice, but both goals came in back-to-back games during February. After that, he went 52 games, including the playoffs, without scoring. It's anyone's best guess when his next goal will come, but actually, Gudas is ahead of last season's pace with a goal and six points in 22 games. He also has 43 shots, 70 hits and 40 blocks.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...