Gudas scored on three shots and added three hits in a 4-3 loss to the Senators on Tuesday.

The goal was his first of the season. In 2018-19, Gudas scored only twice, but both goals came in back-to-back games during February. After that, he went 52 games, including the playoffs, without scoring. It's anyone's best guess when his next goal will come, but actually, Gudas is ahead of last season's pace with a goal and six points in 22 games. He also has 43 shots, 70 hits and 40 blocks.