Flyers' Radko Gudas: Tallies two assists
Gudas registered two helpers in a 6-3 win over the Capitals on Sunday.
This counts as an offensive explosion for Gudas, as this is actually his first multi-point game of the season. Of course, given that he only has 13 points overall through 61 contests, maybe that isn't a surprise.
