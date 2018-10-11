Flyers' Radko Gudas: Three helpers in win over Sens
Gudas picked up three assists while adding three shots, two blocked shots, one hit and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Senators.
The rugged blueliner is off to a quick start to the season, racking up four points (all helpers) in three games to go along with nine hits and five blocked shots. Gudas' lack of power-play time puts a firm limit on his fantasy ceiling in leagues where scoring is paramount -- his career high is only 23 points, set in 2-16-17 -- but in formats that reward secondary categories, he remains a solid asset.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...