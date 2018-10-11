Gudas picked up three assists while adding three shots, two blocked shots, one hit and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Senators.

The rugged blueliner is off to a quick start to the season, racking up four points (all helpers) in three games to go along with nine hits and five blocked shots. Gudas' lack of power-play time puts a firm limit on his fantasy ceiling in leagues where scoring is paramount -- his career high is only 23 points, set in 2-16-17 -- but in formats that reward secondary categories, he remains a solid asset.