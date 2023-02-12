Ristolainen notched two assists in a 4-3 loss to Seattle on Sunday.
Ristolainen's first assist came while Philadelphia was on the power play, and his second helper was recorded while the Flyers were shorthanded. He has two goals and 11 points in 48 contests this season. Ristolainen was scoreless in his previous three outings.
