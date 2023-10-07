Ristolainen (undisclosed) took part in Saturday's practice, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Ristolainen sat out Thursday's preseason finale against the Islanders for precautionary reasons. It appears as though he will be good to go for Opening Night versus Columbus this Thursday. Ristolainen supplied 20 points, 86 shots on goal, 142 blocked shots and 162 hits in 74 games last season.