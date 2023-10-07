Ristolainen (undisclosed) took part in Saturday's practice, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Ristolainen sat out Thursday's preseason finale against the Islanders for precautionary reasons. It appears as though he will be good to go for Opening Night versus Columbus this Thursday. Ristolainen supplied 20 points, 86 shots on goal, 142 blocked shots and 162 hits in 74 games last season.
More News
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Dealing with minor injury•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Set to play Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Game-time decision•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Not playing Sunday•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Nets assist in win•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Earns assist versus Wings•