Ristolainen was at practice Thursday after he was rested Tuesday in the regular-season finale, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Ristolainen had one goal and 13 assists with 63 blocked shots and 48 hits across 44 regular-season games this season. He will line up alongside Travis Sanheim on the top unit when the Flyers face the Penguins in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.