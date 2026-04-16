Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Back in action for playoffs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ristolainen was at practice Thursday after he was rested Tuesday in the regular-season finale, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.
Ristolainen had one goal and 13 assists with 63 blocked shots and 48 hits across 44 regular-season games this season. He will line up alongside Travis Sanheim on the top unit when the Flyers face the Penguins in the opening round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
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