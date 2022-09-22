Ristolainen (upper body) will participate in Friday's intrasquad scrimmage, Bill Meltzer of NHL.com reports.

Ristolainen's disappointing 2021-22 ended early with just 16 points in 66 contests. The 27-year-old defenseman will likely see his role further reduced with the presence of Tony DeAngelo as the Flyers' new power-play quarterback in 2022-23, so Ristolainen is a fade in nearly all fantasy formats.