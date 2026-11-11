Ristolainen (hand) is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Oilers, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

While head coach Rick Tocchet said after Wednesday's morning skate that he thinks Ristolainen will play against Edmonton, it also sounds as though the Flyers want to monitor how he feels in the hours leading up to puck drop before officially activating him from injured reserve. Across four appearances this year, Ristolainen has recorded a goal, seven hits and seven blocked shots while averaging 17:21 of ice time.