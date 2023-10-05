Ristolainen is dealing with a minor undisclosed injury and will not play Thursday versus the Islanders, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
With this being the Flyers' last preseason game, there's little point in risking a more significant injury. Ristolainen figures to fill a bottom-four role in 2023-24, and he could also see some power-play time.
