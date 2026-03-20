Ristolainen logged two assists and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kings.

Ristolainen had gone 12 games without a point prior to Thursday. His name floated in trade rumors prior to the deadline, which likely wasn't easy for him to play through. Ristolainen is at eight points, 46 shots on net, 49 blocked shots, 30 hits, 12 PIM and an even plus-minus rating across 31 outings this season. He's battled a number of injuries in recent years, which is a major factor in why he's reached the 20-point mark just once in five campaigns as a Flyer.