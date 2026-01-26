Ristolainen (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against the Islanders, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Ristolainen has been on injured reserve since mid-January, but he participated in Monday's morning skate and seems to be trending toward a return. While it seems promising that he'll be able to end to his absence after six games, the Flyers will monitor him leading up to puck drop before deciding whether to activate him from injured reserve.