Ristolainen (upper body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's game against the Capitals, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Ristolainen didn't participate in Thursday's morning skate, but head coach John Tortorella said that it's possible the 30-year-old plays against the Capitals on Thursday or Saturday against the Penguins. Over 16 appearances since the start of the calendar year, Ristolainen has recorded a goal, five assists, 28 blocked shots, 23 hits, eight PIM and a plus-4 rating while averaging 20:51 of ice time.