Ristolainen garnered an assist against Detroit on Sunday.
Ristolainen is currently stuck in a 14-game goal drought but has registered seven helpers over that stretch, including a pair with the man advantage. During his goal slump, the Finnish blueliner has put just 16 shots on target and will be hard-pressed to put one into the netting if he doesn't start putting more rubber on net.
More News
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Adds two assists Sunday•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Two points in victory•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Pockets assist in win•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Still seeking first point•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Returns to lineup•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Ready for season debut•