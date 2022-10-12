Ristolainen left Wednesday's practice session early with an undisclosed injury, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Coach John Tortorella didn't have an update on Ristolainen's status following practice, raising doubts regarding his availability for the season opener versus New Jersey on Thursday. If Ristolainen does miss out, it would likely open a lineup spot for Nick Seeler while Travis Sanheim could be moved into a power-play role.