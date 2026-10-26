The Flyers announced Monday that Ristolainen is expected to miss approximately two weeks due to an upper-body injury.

Ristolainen returned to game action Saturday against the Ducks following a nine-game absence due to a hand injury. However, head coach Rick Tocchet said Monday that Ristolainen aggravated his left hand injury, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia, which will result in another multi-week absence. Ristolainen will likely be in the mix to return at some point in early-to-mid November, but the Flyers' blue line could get a boost soon since Cam York (upper body) has been practicing recently and appears to be trending toward a return.