Ristolainen (upper body) will be a game-time decision Tuesday versus St. Louis, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Ristolainen, who sat out Sunday's 4-2 loss to Pittsburgh, has registered 18 points, 134 blocked shots and 144 hits in 68 contests this campaign. If he is able to play, Philadelphia is expected to dress seven defensemen.
