Ristolainen scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Flames.

Ristolainen opened the scoring at 9:44 of the first period. The 29-year-old blueliner has earned all three of his points this season in December after missing the first six weeks of the campaign with a lower-body injury. He's far from a big scoring threat -- Ristolainen's game is physicality in a bottom-four role. He's added 28 hits, 28 blocked shots, 23 shots on net and a minus-4 rating through 16 appearances this season.