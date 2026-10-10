Ristolainen (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve by the Flyers on Saturday.

Ristolainen's move to IR was designated retroactive to Oct. 3. Therefore, that could indicate that he was placed on injured reserve to free up a roster spot amidst the Flyers' handful of other injured players. The 31-year-old Ristolainen has a goal, four shots on net, four hits and seven blocked shots across three appearances to begin the 2026-27 campaign. He's technically eligible to return as early as Sunday's clash with the Hurricanes, but if he can't go, Ristolainen's next chance to be activated is ahead of Tuesday's game against Seattle.