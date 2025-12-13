Ristolainen (triceps) will join the Flyers on their upcoming four-game road trip and is close to returning to action, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports Saturday.

Ristolainen will sit out Saturday's home game against the Hurricanes and will accompany the team when they are in Carolina on Sunday. Ristolainen has yet to play this season after undergoing surgery in late March on his second triceps tendon rupture.