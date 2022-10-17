Ristolainen (lower body) was moved to injured reserve Monday, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Ristolainen has already missed the first two games of the regular season. The Flyers also announced Monday that forward Zack MacEwen and defenseman Louie Belpedio had been recalled from AHL Lehigh Valley.
More News
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Not expected to play Saturday•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Will not play Thursday•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Exits practice early•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Back in action•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Done for the year•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Out indefinitely•