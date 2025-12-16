Ristolainen (triceps) will make his 2025-26 debut Tuesday in Montreal, per Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports.

Ristolainen will likely be eased into action following a long layoff after undergoing surgery in March for a second triceps tendon rupture. The right-shot defenseman will likely skate on the No. 3 pairing next to Nick Seeler on Tuesday, with Noah Juulsen coming out of the lineup due to Ristolainen's return. The 31-year-old accounted for four goals, 19 points, 100 shots on net, 97 hits, 94 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 63 appearances in 2024-25.