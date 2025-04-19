Ristolainen could miss the beginning of the 2025-26 season after undergoing surgery on his triceps, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia on Saturday.

Ristolainen missed the final 16 games of the 2024-25 regular season. He also dealt with the same injury in 2023-24 while making only 31 appearances. Ristolainen had four goals, 19 points, 100 shots on net, 94 blocked shots and 97 hits in 63 outings during the 2024-25 campaign.