Ristolainen (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.
Ristolainen, who hasn't played since Feb. 10, still doesn't have an exact timetable in place for his return to the lineup. In 31 games this season, he has registered one goal, three assists, 46 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and 56 hits.
