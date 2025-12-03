Ristolainen (triceps) will miss at least another week, according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic on Wednesday.

Head coach Rick Tocchet did also add that Ristolainen should be back within a month, so while that's the timetable with quite the range, it's at least something. Ristolainen hasn't played yet this season due to the injury. The 31-year-old will likely serve in a top-four capacity once he's healthy, and his return would make it harder for Noah Juulsen to feature in the lineup with any regularity.