Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Needs at least one more week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ristolainen (triceps) will miss at least another week, according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic on Wednesday.
Head coach Rick Tocchet did also add that Ristolainen should be back within a month, so while that's the timetable with quite the range, it's at least something. Ristolainen hasn't played yet this season due to the injury. The 31-year-old will likely serve in a top-four capacity once he's healthy, and his return would make it harder for Noah Juulsen to feature in the lineup with any regularity.
