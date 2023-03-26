Ristolainen collected an assist during Saturday's win over Detroit.
With the assist, Ristolainen has points in back-to-back contests. After an abysmal start to the season where he was held pointless for the first 27 games, he has climbed up to three goals and 16 points through 65 games.
