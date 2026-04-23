Ristolainen scored a goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Penguins in Game 3.

Ristolainen has earned three points, five shots on net, seven hits, three blocked shots and 14 PIM over his first three career playoff games. He was limited to 14 points, 58 shots on net, 48 hits, 63 blocks and a plus-10 rating in 44 regular-season appearances. Ristolainen is filling a shutdown role in the Flyers' top four.