Ristolainen snagged an assist during Monday's overtime win against the Penguins.
A lower-body injury has limited Ristolainen to just five games this season. His ice time thus far has been drastically cut down to 15:42 from last year's average of 19:01. In five appearances the defenseman has one assist, four PIM, nine hits, seven blocks, and a plus-1 rating.
