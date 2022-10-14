site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Not expected to play Saturday
Ristolainen (undisclosed) is not expected to play Saturday against Vancouver, according to Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Ristolainen left practice early Wednesday and was not in the Flyers lineup Thursday on Opening Night. He had 16 points last season with 230 hits in 66 games.
