Ristolainen (upper body) won't play against Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Ristolainen will miss his third straight game but could still represent Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He has registered two goals, 15 points, 74 shots on net, 85 blocked shots and 83 hits through 54 appearances this season.

