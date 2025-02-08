Ristolainen (upper body) won't play against Pittsburgh on Saturday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.
Ristolainen will miss his third straight game but could still represent Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off. He has registered two goals, 15 points, 74 shots on net, 85 blocked shots and 83 hits through 54 appearances this season.
More News
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Game-time decision Saturday•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Not playing Thursday•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Deemed game-time decision•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Deemed day-to-day•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Doesn't finish Sunday's game•