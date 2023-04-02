Ristolainen (undisclosed) is not in Sunday's lineup against the Penguins, Giana Han of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Ristolainen appears to be dealing with some sort of minor injury but it's unclear when he's expected to return. The 28-year-old has 18 points in 68 games this season, including four over his last five appearances. Both Justin Braun and Kieffer Bellows will suit up Sunday.