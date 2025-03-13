Now Playing

Ristolainen is "banged up" and will not play versus Tampa Bay on Thursday, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Ristolainen has four goals, 15 assists, 97 hits and 94 blocked shots over 63 contests this season. He was pointless in his last six games. Look for Egor Zamula to enter the lineup for Ristolainen against the Lightning.

