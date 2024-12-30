Ristolainen logged an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

Ristolainen had five assists over a six-game span between Nov. 23 and Dec. 5, but he followed that up with a 10-game dry spell. The 30-year-old defenseman ended the drought when he assisted on a Matvei Michkov's second-period tally. Offense is secondary for Ristolainen, who plays on the second pairing to provide a physical edge and defensive presence. He's at nine points, 48 shots on net, 59 hits, 56 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 37 appearances in 2024-25.