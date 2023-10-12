Ristolainen (undisclosed) will not be available against Columbus on Thursday, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.
Ristolainen will remain on injured reserve for at least one more contest after being originally considered a game-time decision to face the Jackets. With the blueliner on the shelf, Travis Sanheim should see increased minutes, including opportunities with the man advantage.
