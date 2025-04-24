Ristolainen will miss six months after undergoing successful right triceps tendon surgery March 26.
The Flyers stated Thursday that Ristolainen is slated to miss training camp, but he is expected to make a full recovery. The defenseman missed the final 16 games of the regular season, finishing with four goals, 15 assists, 97 hits and 94 blocked shots across 63 regular-season appearances.
