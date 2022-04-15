Ristolainen (upper body) is considered out indefinitely, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The Flyers are hopeful Ristolainen will be able to return before the end of the season, but it's safe to assume he'll miss a handful of contests at a minimum. The 27-year-old defender has picked up 16 points, 230 hits and 125 blocks through 66 games this campaign.
