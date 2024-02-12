Ristolainen (upper body) is out Monday against Arizona and is not expected to play Thursday against Toronto.

Ristolainen missed Thursday's tilt against Winnipeg with an illness but returned to log 15:26 of ice time Saturday against the Kraken. Now it appears he'll miss at least two games with an upper-body issue, but the team believes he could return Saturday against the Devils. Marc Staal will get back in the lineup Monday.