Ristolainen will be sidelined versus the Rangers on Wednesday with an upper-body injury.

Ristolainen is bogged down in a 13-game pointless streak during which he has registered 36 hits, 25 blocks and 19 shots while averaging 21:14 of ice time. With the 27-year-old netminder sidelined, the Flyers recalled Egor Zamula from the minors in order to fill out the lineup against New York.